Lionel Messi and all his finals with the Argentina National Team

The Argentine National Team will face the Brazilian National Team this Saturday, July 10, in the final of the Copa América 2021, in search of breaking a 28-year drought without titles in the major, in addition to which it would also mean the first of Lionel messi with the Albiceleste.

Lionel messi has played a total of four finals with the Argentine National Team, three of them in the America Cup and one in the Brazil World Cup 2014, without being lucky in any of them.

Messi’s first lost final was precisely against the Brazilian National Team in the 2007 Copa América in Venezuela, in which the Cariocas passed him with a 3-0 lead by figures such as Julio Baptista and Dani Alves, in addition to an own goal by Roberto Ayala.

The second was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in a tournament where everything seemed that Messi and Argentina could be crowned at the home of their staunch rival; However, a goal from Mario Götze in extra time put an end to the hopes of the Argentines.

A year later, Argentina and Messi managed to reach the final of the Copa América Chile 2015, where they met in the final against the locals and took the duel to penalties, where the Andeans prevailed.

Then came the Copa América Centenario in the United States, where they met again in the final with Chile and once again the duel went to penalties. Now it would be up to Messi to fail and La Roja would remain with the two-time championship.

After this final, Lionel Messi made the controversial declaration that he would retire from the Argentine National Team after having lost all these finals. However, a couple of months later he returned and is now in a final again, in search of his first major title.

