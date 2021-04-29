Lionel Messi already has an agreement with FC Barcelona; will renew for two years

At Barcelona the team dynamics have changed dramatically. Those led by Ronald Koeman are very close to winning the double in La Liga and Copa del Rey, as long as they manage to win the last games that remain in the league season and do not fail. Faced with this victorious panorama of titles and the arrival of Joan Laporta, it is more likely that Lionel Messi will renew and stay in the team.

According to information revealed by Pipi Estrada in the Chiringuito de Jugones, Lionel Messi would already have everything agreed with Barcelona to renew his contract that would extend for two more years with the Catalans.

“MESSI is going to sign for TWO YEARS with BARÇA”. #ElChiringuitoDeMega, revealed during the Spanish show about Messi’s contractual situation at Barcelona.

However, it was not revealed how much he would earn in this new contract renewal, if he is going to renew earning more, or earning less, although it is a situation that will be defined at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi this season has scored 33 goals and has given 14 assists in all competitions with Barcelona between La Liga, Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

