Lionel Messi again on the hunt for a Cristiano Ronaldo record

FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to star on and off the pitch in the most intense rivalry in international football and now the Argentine is close to snatching a new record from the Juventus player.

And is that Lionel messi after conquering the America Cup With the Albiceleste, the photo with the trophy is emerging as the sports photo with the most likes, however, it must surpass that of CR7 with the late Diego Armando Maradona.

Also read: Manelyk González boasts a dream figure from the pool

The image where the Bug paid tribute to the Fluff after his death accumulates 19.8 million Likes, which was posted on November 25 of last year.

On the other hand, the image of Messi in the Maracana dressing room together with the Copa América trophy adds up to 19.7 million ‘likes’, although it should be noted that this photo has only been uploaded to Instagram for six days, where the crack accumulates more than 232 million followers.

The photo that Messi shared with the Copa América trophy is very close to exceeding the number of ‘likes’ that the snapshot of Cristiano Ronaldo with Maradona has.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content