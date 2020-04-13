After announcing all the participants of the tournament for the WWE cruising championship Lio Rush has complained about being left out. The fighter wrote a message through his Twitter account:

Acting NXT Cruiserweight Champion

The 8-man tournament to decide the new Acting NXT Cruiserweight Champion It will begin in the edition of NXT this Wednesday.

GROUP A

Kushida

Drake Maverick

Tony Nese

Jake Atlas

B GROUP

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

The Son of the Ghost

Jack Gallagher

Akira Tozawa

Lio Rush out of the tournament

As we can see Lio Rush will not be in any of the groups. The former cruiserweight champion stayed out of the tournament, but was not silent. This is what he published through his Twitter account:

No game …… No toy… .. No Cruiserweight championship tournament. @WWE y’all want to tell me something? – Lio (@itsLioRush) April 12, 2020

I don’t go out in the games, there are no toys of mine, I am not part of the tournament for the cruiserweight championship… WWE, is there anything you want to tell me?

Lio Rush has always been a controversial character and is what has limited him within WWE. The managers do not like these exits of tone and although he has already been champion his problems in the company have prevented him from reaching much higher. Rush is one of the best fighters in WWE, but he has to start behaving outside of the ring.

