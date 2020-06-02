Linux Lite is a distribution that sets two great goals and more than meets both: to be friendly to inexperienced users and lightweight enough to bring to life PCs that are not up-to-date on hardware (Although, yes, it eliminated support for 32-bit hardware two years ago).

Created by New Zealand developer Jerry Bezencon in 2012, its original objective was to serve as a refuge for Windows XP users who were looking for a more ‘windowsera’ interface than Ubuntu. (which had adopted the controversial Unity environment months before, in front of the XFCE for which Lite was betting and continues to bet) and whose teams were not able to freely execute alternatives such as Linux Mint.

‘Simple, fast, free’

Guided by its slogan “Simple, fast, free”, this distribution based on Ubuntu LTS (Ubuntu versions with long term support) It has just released its version 5.0, with which it now aspires to reach users who still cling to the ancient Windows 7 even after having stopped receiving official support. Already the press release of the penultimate version, 4.8, pointed towards those users:

“We would like to take this opportunity to welcome all the people who has come here from Windows 7 to find a simple, fast and free alternative to it.

Linux Lite makes the transition to a Linux-based operating system easier by offering a complete Microsoft-compatible Office suite, accompanied by familiar user software (Firefox, Chrome, Teamviewer, VLC …); our desktop is presented the same as in Windows with a start menu on the left and a tray on the right with volume, network and calendar options. “

Other familiar apps that integrates are Dropbox (cloud storage), Telegram (instant messaging), GIMP (image editing). Users outside the Linux ‘world’ will not know FireWallD, but it is the firewall included by default as of this latest version of Linux Lite, replacing GUFW.

The new menu ‘WhiskerMenu’, new to Linux Lite 5.0.

It also has installed Nitroshare, an application that we talked about here a long time ago, and that allows our team quickly share information with other PCs on the same local network (even if they don’t use Linux).

Recommended minimum specifications:

Preferred Specifications:

Processor over 1.5 GHz.

More than 1024 Mb of RAM.

HDD / SSD of more than 20 Gb.

VGA, DVI or HDMI display with resolution capacity of more than 1366×768.

DVD drive or USB port for installing ISO image.

