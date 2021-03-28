Linux games on the rise thanks to the Steam catalog

Let’s ignore for a moment the eternal debate about whether it is better play on a game console or computer to focus on another debate: is there enough games for Linux? Is Windows still the king in quantity and quality of its own video games?

Windows has always been the primary platform for launch pc games. For their part, Linux and macOS have been relegated to second place by far. To the point that to play most titles you had to go to emulators and virtual machines, the experience being of lower quality than if the game were native.

The story changed with Steam, Valve’s game store. Although at first it only worked on Windows, it eventually released a version for macOS and another for Linux. What’s more, its commitment to Linux was expanded with its own Linux distribution, SteamOS.

To this commitment to Linux we must add the project Proton, a tool designed by Valve and that wants to bring Steam games to Linux through emulation. And to get an idea of ​​the importance of this project, you just have to consult its database where it lists the games that are already compatible.

Proton’s 7,000

At the beginning of the month, the specialized portal Boiling Steam highlighted that Proton had reached the number of 7,000 games for Linux based on the Steam catalog. 7,000 games that were once only available on Windows and, thanks to Valve, can now be played on Linux.

Obviously, not all games offer the same compatibility. Just like it does Wine, the Linux software that allows launching Windows games and applications and that is part of Proton, the games listed in ProtonDB are organized according to the compatibility level. From more to less, native, platinum, gold, silver, bronze and broken.

A look at the current list shows that the 40% of the most downloaded TOP10 games on Steam are Linux-compatible at the gold level or higher. If we expand to the TOP100 or TOP1000, the compatibility of Steam games goes up to 77% and 75% respectively.

Among the Linux games ported from Windows with Proton, names such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2, Rocket League, ARK: Survival Evolved, Terraria, Civilization VI, Stardew Valley, Euro Truck Simulator 2 or Total War: WARHAMMER II.

Much still to be done

Projects like CrossOver, in the commercial sphere, or PlayOnLinux, in the disinterested field, have given Wine the push needed to port dozens of Windows games to Linux. However, a step further was necessary.

Nor should the important role of stores such as GOG or intermediary projects such as Lutris, which have also provided native or ported Windows Linux games.

Nevertheless, Proton Valve is currently the largest promoter of commercial video games for Linux, giving this operating system a more relevant role for the gamer sector. Also, taking an interest in popular titles that we would all want to play on Linux.

A look at ProtonDB shows us the games that have recently been incorporated into Proton or that have been improved in their compatibility with Linux. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, Red Dead Redemption II, Grand Theft Auto V or Fallout: New Vegas they are examples of yesterday and today that can already be played on Linux with the help of Proton. All in all, there are still games to be carried, like PUBG, Dead by Daylight, Homefront or For Honor, to name a few of the most popular.

Ultimately, Valve has managed to ensure that Linux games are not limited to arcade game adaptations lifelong. With powerful hardware and Steam for Linux, you’ll be able to play a host of Steam games.

How to use Proton on Linux

To play Linux games like the ones mentioned in this article and many more, you just have to install Steam for Linux. Then you must go to the Parameters of the application, and from Steam play, check the option Activate Steam Play for all other titles.

Before purchasing one of the games, make sure that it is compatible with Proton so as not to make a purchase in vain. It is also advisable to check the hardware specifications on its official file.

