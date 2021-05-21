Linux application support on Chrome OS exits beta

Running graphical Linux applications beyond their original operating system is something of increasing interest to large multinationals. After Microsoft took the plunge with WSL 2, now it’s Google announcing three-quarters of the same when it comes to Chrome OS.

The running Linux apps on Chrome OS It is something that Google has been working on for years, but that support has been in beta from 2018 until today. Yes, the search giant has announced at its Google I / O 2021 event that the feature is leaving the beta phase, something that at least should begin to materialize when version 91 of Chrome OS is released as stable (if it does not reach everyone).

In addition to the release of the beta phase of support for running Linux applications in Chrome, a number of enhancements have been announced that were introduced over the past year, including a new terminal application, a process faster update of the Linux container next to that of the “native” system itself and better support for USB devices.

Chrome OS is a Gentoo-derived operating system, a circumstance that has paved the way for running Linux applications. As a result of the success of Crouton, Google made the decision to support applications developed for Linux on its desktop system, although in a somewhat peculiar way because it runs a virtual machine with Debian that tries to go unnoticed at the interface level, showing the Linux applications installed alongside Chrome OS in the latter’s launcher.

On the other hand, Google’s decision makes sense because it is saves having to create versions for Chrome OS of many applications, being able to use those available for Linux instead. The Mountain View giant could have ambitious plans on this front, even supporting a re-implementation of the Steam client for Linux, which would avoid repeating Stadia’s mistake of starting with the catalog from scratch, as well as possibly taking advantage of the increasing numbers. chances of Proton.

We cannot end this post without remembering that Chromebooks have established themselves as the best positioned Linux alternative on the desktop, surpassing Mac computers in sales. Many do not like it, but it is obvious that Chrome OS is today the most visible face of Linux on the desktop compared to Windows and macOS.