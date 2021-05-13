Lins out, Chris Barnett faces Ben Rothwell at UFC Vegas 27

Heavyweight Ben Rothwell has a new opponent for his next fight. Philipe Lins was removed from the card for undisclosed reasons, after the discharge, The veteran old school of the MMA will face Chris Barnett at UFC Vegas 27.

The change was confirmed by David Van Auken from Fight Bananas Wednesday night.

Barnett, will make its debut in the octagon. The heavyweight is known for its step in the MMA regional of Florida and for its strong striking. «Super Beast » he’s on a six-win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Ahmed Tijani Shehu on UAE Warriors 17.

Rothwell, I was hoping to return last weekend in UFC Vegas 26, but his rival fell ill in the process of the weight cut and the fight was canceled. Ben comes from losing front Marcin tybura by unanimous decision in UFC Fight Island 5. The defeat ended a two-win streak. Before that fight, he beat Ovince St. Preux on UFC Jacksonville.

UFC Vegas 27 It will be held on May 22 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.