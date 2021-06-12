Lino Nava, guitarist of La Lupita comes out victorious from cancer and celebrates it in networks – El Sol de México

“I’m Cancer Free!”, Lino Nava, Guitarist of the band La Lupita shared the most important words of his life on social networks, thus without further ado he celebrated life after going through this disease for two and a half years.

On his Twitter account, the guitarist said that after surgeries, months of chemotherapy, radiation and more, he is now cancer free. “Thanks to all the incredible and loving people who were with me, total love! Long live life!”, He remarked.

Hello! Last night they gave me incredible news. After two and a half years, five surgeries, months of chemotherapy, radiation and more, I am Cancer Free !, yeahhhh !. Thanks to all the amazing and loving people who stood by me, total love! Live life!. pic.twitter.com/neMznf46YC – Lino Nava (@LinoNava) June 11, 2021

The artist shared his message accompanied by a photograph where he wears a shirt with the legend “Fuck Cancer” (“Fuck cancer”) and with a few kilos less due to the aggressiveness of the treatment.

Nava suffered from brain cancer that affected him in the area of ​​the face. Last October he was emotionally affected when he published a sad message on his networks where he hoped that life would give him “a chance” to return to his family and his guitar.

The guitarist is behind the riffs on hits like Supersónico, Paquita Disco and the reversal of Gavilán or Paloma. La Lupita had a boom and bustle in the 1990s and early 2000s.

