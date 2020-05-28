More than two months, 74 days and 1776 hours since the President of the Republic, Martín Vizcarra decreed the state of emergency in Peru as a consequence of the worldwide health crisis to counteract the coronavirus. In the midst of a series of measures, the State was implementing a series of economic measures so that Peruvians can cope with this situation (especially for the most vulnerable). It is there where the bonds (Bonus 380, Independent Bonus, Rural Bonus and Universal Family Bonus), which have been like a kind of lifeguard for families in poverty and extreme poverty. Here is a complete guide so you can know all the details about these subsidies: how to collect them, where to access them and the banks that are operating for delivery to be effective, in coordination with the ministries.

As far as the quarantine in Peru, the Government of Peru has been delivering a total of 4 bonds. These have been divided into different phases both by the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion like for him Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion. However, the first days of delivery, for example, of the Bonus 380, I Stay Home, there were a series of consultations, since many affirmed that said monetary support had not reached them. For this, the Midis I create a platform where the residents could enter and solve their doubts and also verify if they were on the list of beneficiaries. It should be noted that these bonds will benefit 4.5 million households throughout Peru.

As the state of emergency was increasing in the country, the ministries in coordination with the president, Martín Vizcarra They agreed on new ways to support those who need it most. That is why the MTPE announced the payment of a Bonus for independent workers, which consisted of 760 (The delivery occurred in two navies). But, since in our country vulnerable populations are a considerable number, another subsidy was obvious. This time, MIDIS directed economic aid towards the population of rural areas and workers in the agricultural sector; that is why the Rural Bond was built. Although, this delivery of money was not the last, because weeks later the Universal Family Bond would be announced, which has been thinking about the families that did not have access to the first three bonds that the State offered.

What is the Universal Family Bond?

The Universal Family Bonus consists of a monetary delivery of 760 soles to families in poverty and extreme poverty, as stipulated by the MIDIS. For this, the minister Ariela Luna He informed that the beneficiaries would come out of a register that was managed by the Development and Social Inclusion sector. But, since there were people who were not on this payroll, the creation of the National Registry of Homes so that through a platform that would be managed by the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC) you can give a new voucher to people who have not been on the list first pattern.

How can I see the Universal Bonus?

The Midis has created a special platform for you to see via on-line if you can access the Universal Family Bonus of 760 soles. This website created by the same ministry remains enabled so that you can enter at any time.

How do I know if I am a beneficiary of the voucher?

To find out if you are one of the beneficiaries of the Universal Bonus you must enter the platform of the Midis. After entering the web (https://bonouniversalfamiliar.pe/) you must fill in the two fields that request you:

Type your DNI.Enter the date of issue of your DNI.

When did the universal bond payment start?

From the On May 20, the Midis settled the Universal Bond platform – 760 soles. All this was done to benefit rural and urban families that appeared in the approved household registers in the ministerial resolutions 087-2020-TR and 085-2020-Midis. If the bonus is accessed, the user will be assigned to one of the five payment methods: deposit in the account National bank and private banks; or cellular banking of Banco de la Nación.

There is also the application Interbank tunki, payment at the window through money order at national level and through securities transport companies (ETV).

Universal Family Bonus 760: Reniec platform was suspended only for today May 22

What are the requirements to collect the universal bonus?

The Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion took into account three criteria, which must be met to access the Universal Bond:

Not having received previous bonuses: I stay at home, Independent or Rural. That no member of the household is registered in any form of the public or private sector, except pensioners and training modality. That no member of the household has an income higher than 3,000 soles per month, according to information available from the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance and . (SBS) and the National Superintendency of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat).

How many ways are there to collect the Universal Family Bonus?

If the subsidy is accessed, the user will be assigned to one of the five payment methods established by the Midis:

Deposit into account in the National bank and private banks National bank.Applicative Interbank tunkiPayment at the window through a national transfer Company of Transporting Securities (ETV).

INDEPENDENT BONUS

How to collect the Independent Bonus?

If you have a bank account in National bank, you will receive the voucher in it, and you can withdraw it from an ATM or authorized bank agent. It should be noted that if you lost your DNI, you can use the registration certificate (C4) to identify yourself.

How to know if I have the Independent Bonus

There are 2 ways to check it:

Check if the bonus corresponds to you. Enter your number DNI and date of issue on the link bonoindependiente.pe. If you are a beneficiary, you will be indicated the date, shift and modality by which you can collect it. Collect the bonus. Follow the indicated method to access the payment.

What if I don’t have a card, can I collect the independent bonus?

Enter the website www.bonoindependiente.pe.

If you are a beneficiary, enter your details and your cell phone number.

You will receive a text message on your cell phone with your 4-digit secret key.

Then, dial from your cell phone * 551 #.

How do I know if I am a beneficiary of the independent bond?

SECOND BONUS 380

How to collect the 380 Bonus (second round)?

Come to the bank that has been assigned to you, on the date and time indicated when verifying with your ID number. If you have any questions, please contact the 101 Free Social Line (Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion).

How do I know if I am a beneficiary of the 380 bonus?

These are the steps to take:

Access the web bono2.yomequedoencasa.pe

Enter with your ID number and date of issue.

Requirements to receive the 380 Bonus

Check if the bonus corresponds to you. Enter your ID number and issue date in the link YoMeQuedoEnCasa.pe. If you are a beneficiary, you will be indicated the date, shift and modality by which you can collect it. …

Collect the bonus. Follow the indicated method to access the payment.

Bonus ‘I stay at home’, seconds 380 soles: know all the details of the government subsidy. (Capture)

RURAL BONUS

What steps to follow to know if I am a beneficiary?

Enter the page: bonorural.pe

Write your DNI number and issue date Click on consult

How to see the rural voucher?

To access the official website of Rural Bonus, you can directly enter the MIDIS page (click here) or you could also type bonorural.pe. With any of the two options you can verify if you are on the list of beneficiaries.

How to access the Rural Bonus if I don’t have internet?

The MidisBefore delivering the rural voucher to families in the remote areas of the country, I knew that many of these people did not have access to the internet and that because several of the forms of payment were electronically, a way of to be able to approach the beneficiaries to this service through the Tambos of the Country Program.

These establishments are located in various districts of the departments of our country and have a signal satellite internet. To this place the residents who do not have electricity or internet network can go normally.

What are the payment methods?

In the following video, you can see what the payment methods are: by deposit in account, by cellular banking or with the so-called gadores paying carts ’that Midis has enabled.

1. DEPOSIT IN ACCOUNT

To almost 110 thousand homes in Banco de la Nación, Banco de Crédito BCP, Interbank, Caja Arequipa, Caja del Santa, Caja Huancayo, Caja Los Andes, Caja Raíz and Financiera Compartamos. It should be noted that this group of households will already have their account credited from today.

2. CELLULAR BANKING

To which more than 485 thousand homes who will be able to withdraw their bonuses at ATMs Multired of the Banco de la Nación.

3. SHIPPING TO THE DOOR OF YOUR HOUSES

Direct distribution to more than 140 thousand homes in the most remote locations in the country through vehicles of EMPRESAS TRANSPORTADORAS DE VALORES (ETV). This last modality is already used periodically in the payment of economic subsidies from other social programs managed by the MIDIS.

