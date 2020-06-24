Linkin Park went into recess after Chester Bennington took his own life in 2017. Since then the Californian band has remained in the shadows under an almost non-existent profile until this year. In good news for fans of the rap metal band it was revealed that they still have unreleased material with former leader Bennington.

During this period of inactivity as Linkin Park, the co-vocalist Mike Shinoda released his debut solo album Post Traumatic while the old Bennington group, Gray Daze put together an album that will be released later this week.

Last April Linkin Park bassist Dave “Phoenix” Farrell stated what all his fans were waiting to hear. He said Linkin Park had already started working on his new material before the coronavirus crisis. But now Shinoda has done her thing.

During a Twitch broadcast, the multi-instrumentalist confessed that the band has an unreleased song with Bennington at the hideout. Sharing the news, he spoke about a song called “Friendly Fire” that was supposed to appear on Linkin Park’s 2017 album One More Light.

“There was a song, a song from‘ One More Light, ‘”Shinoda said. “We mix more (songs) than (they are) on the finished album and mix a couple (of) other songs just to see if one of them would make the cut or whatever. (O) If we could use it for a B side and it was ‘Friendly Fire ‘”.

After sharing that the song was co-written by One More Light collaborator Jon Green, Shinoda added: “I still love that song. Is that somewhere? Do we release “Friendly Fire” at any time? We didn’t, did we?

Obviously all the fans who were listening to his broadcast asked him if the unreleased song would be released sometime so he led Shinoda to give the saddest answer that everyone could hear: “For your information you will literally have to wait years to hear that song”, honest but boy did it hurt.

Now in what we expect these “years” and the new album by Linkin Park, We leave you a Bennington classic because it is never a bad day to remember his glory years on stage.

