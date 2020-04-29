Chester Bennington.

| April 29, 2020

Almost three years after the vocalist’s death Chester Bennington, Linkin Park, inactive since then, confirm that They are working on new songs for the first time.

Has been the bassist Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell who has revealed it in several interviews, also ensuring that the process has stopped due to confinement derived from coronavirus.

“We were writing and doing this before all this started,” Farrell has unveiled in a talk in streaming in space Dan Really Likes Wine.

And added: “So at this point we are talking about Zoom to eat together and say hi. But we can’t get together and write. So we are working a little bit at home, developing ideas. ”

Farrell says that He’s been playing the drums just to do something new: “I was doing this last year, a year and a half, for the purpose of make as much noise as possible to create my own space in the house. ”

In another interview collected by the NME from early April, Farrell explained that Linkin Park are “Always working on new music right now.”

“Obviously, with what is happening in the international situation we are a bit on pause with all of this ”, he added, without giving more details, thus opening the door to a future for the band.

A year ago was when the Linkin member Park Mike Shinoda suggested that They could meet to move on with a new vocalist. “It has to happen naturally. And if we find someone, they could see us trying to do something, “he said.

.