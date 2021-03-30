Linkedin will now allow you to add the gender pronouns with which you want to be related

Mar 31, 2021 at 12:02 CEST

Linkedin will allow all its users to add pronouns to the top of their profiles. The update will begin rolling out this week, as part of a larger effort by the social network to “reimagine” one of the key functions of its service: profiles.

Some users had already chosen to add their pronouns to their Linkedin page. Something that have done across states and other systems. However, they will now have a dedicated space at the top of each profile. The goal is to be more inclusive to all users, since it is something that It is used mostly in the Anglo-Saxon world so that people know what gender you identify with. Although some users consider that it could be problematic in the face of staff managers could be quite prejudiced when it comes to hiring people according to their orientation.

Linkedin is also adding a series of improvements called “cover stories” that are similar to the stories they already introduced last year. What happens is that instead of disappear in a day, cover stories are made to last in time, as a kind of way to openly show your personality. It will also bring a “creator mode” for the user to show the areas in which he is a true expert. Thus, they want to make the profiles not only stand out for their written posts.