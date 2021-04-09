Linkedin under attack: a hacker site puts the data of 500 million users up for sale



The LinkedIn network has more than 740 million users.

Photo: Edward Smith / Getty Images

The personal data of 500 million Linkedin users have been mined and put up for sale on a hacker forum, according to a report from the CyberNews site. The platform said through a spokesperson that the company is investigating and has confirmed that the data was pulled from its website.

“The published data set appears to include public information that was pulled from Linkedin combined with aggregated data from other websites or companies.”

Stolen data includes Account IDs, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, workplace information and links to other social media accounts.

“Extracting the data of our Linkedin members violates our terms of service and we are constantly working to protect our users and their data,” said the company spokesman.

The information set was put up for sale on a hacker forum where the author leaked 2 million records as evidence, as reported by CyberNews. The author of the cyber attack you are selling the database of 500 million users for a sum of at least 4 digits which must be paid in bitcoins.

It is estimated that about two-thirds of the platform’s user base could be affected since Linkedin has 740 million users.

Cybersecurity experts mention that with the data that has been exposed, fraudsters could use them to attack companies through employee information. Criminals could attack companies through their workers’ personal accounts and devices as it could represent a way for attackers to circumvent corporate network security defenses.

530 million Facebook users affected

The new report comes days after it was confirmed that the data of 530 million Facebook users was also exposed on the network this weekend. The personal data, emails and phone numbers of the users were published in a hacking forum.

This set of information could be used by cybercriminals to impersonate users or scam them into revealing information that could be sensitive.

