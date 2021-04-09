LinkedIn says data from some users was extracted and published for sale

Apr 9 (Reuters) – Some LinkedIn data, including public profiles of some members, was extracted and published for sale, according to research by Microsoft Corp.’s professional networking site.

The incident was not a data breach and no data from accounts of private members of the platform was included, LinkedIn said in a blog post Thursday, adding that the information for sale is a collection of data from various websites and Business.

LinkedIn declined to provide further details about the incident, including the number of users affected.

CyberNews reported on April 6 that an archive of data pulled from 500 million LinkedIn profiles was made available for sale on a popular hacker forum.

Earlier in the week, Facebook Inc said “malicious actors” had obtained data prior to September 2019 by “scraping” profiles using a vulnerability in the platform’s contact sync tool.

The world’s largest social network failed to notify more than 530 million users whose data was recently collected and published in a database, and has no plans to do so, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

(Report by Akanksha Rana and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)