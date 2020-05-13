LinkedIn, the reference professional social network, has presented a new productivity tool that allows us to better communicate with the community and get feedback from the community. If you need to know the opinion of your contacts, now you can create surveys on LinkedIn so they can respond on any topic that we propose.

New forms of interaction

LinkedIn Surveys allow us to poll our contacts quickly and informally, obtaining results that can help us make decisions or simply know the opinion on a specific topic.

These tools are launched as an alternative to slower and normally expensive survey systems, also maintaining the anonymity of the voters to provide greater freedom when voting without them having to fear having to answer for it, only the questionnaire creator will be able to see who answered and what their response was. Of course, whoever wants to can assess this survey with the reactions of LinkedIn.

While the survey is active, the creator can access the voting results in real time. Once the same is over, all the information on it can be consulted, including the number of votes and the winning option, allowing the creator to send a direct message to a person to ask any questions about the survey.

Create your own Survey on LinkedIn.

To create a survey the process will be simple and will be shown as one more option when making a publication.

Start a new publication and click on the option “Create a Survey.” Write the question and answer options, two at least or four at most, as well as the duration of the survey, from 24 hours to two weeks. Write a publication to accompany the survey. If you want you can include tags.Publish the survey on your wall

This new feature will be gradually added globally in the coming weeks.

