The Oscar Awards gala featured an interpretation of Into the Unkown (Much Beyond) from the movie Frozen 2 in several languages ​​as an international tribute to the different dubbing versions that became the talk of the night in Spain.

The moment of controversy came when the Spanish Gisela sang in “Castilian” and the Mexican Carmen Sarahí sang the same in “Spanish”, according to the labels of the organization that thus differentiated the same language.

The differentiation in the cataloging of the same language was not well understood by many of the viewers who recorded it on social networks.

However, there were also those who remembered that the use of one or the other term interchangeably is correct and that precisely in the versions of film dubbing it is usually differentiated between the ‘Spanish of Spain’ or ‘Castilian’ and the ‘Spanish of Latin America’.

Although the Constitution establishes that “Castilian is the official Spanish language of the State”, the Royal Academy of Language (RAE) defines both terms as synonyms and allows their use interchangeably:

Spanish:

“Romance language spoken in Spain, much of America, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and other places in the world”.

Spanish:

“Spanish language, especially when you want to distinguish yourself from some other Spanish vernacular.”

Linguistic debate aside, the song ‘Into the Unkown’ was nominated in the category for best song although finally the statuette was taken (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again by Rocketman.

Spanish nationalists:

Abroad no one says ‘Castilian’, everyone calls him Spanish. Saying Castilian is from Anto-Spanish legs unga unga. Also Oscars last night: pic.twitter.com/OvFzJTueGT – P.Basque (@PeiBasque) February 10, 2020

Yesterday some before bedtime they discovered on TV, watching the #Oscars that can be said #castellano and # español indistinctly. And they also shared their surprise with the tweet community. Anyway just … pic.twitter.com/xPKhME1Uv4 – Tst83 (@ Tst832) February 10, 2020

Eeh I do not understand the controversy by #castillan The official language of Spain is Spanish. I don’t know chiquis. I like to say that I speak Spanish … I rarely use the term Spanish. pic.twitter.com/2V7t2DY0DP – Victoria Ramos (@MadamePisoni) February 10, 2020

Castilian Spanish Latin America pic.twitter.com/fSEfaVEdHf – Eduardo Salles (@sallesino) February 10, 2020

THEY HAVE SINCE GISELA IS SPANISH AND NOT SPANISHOOOL pic.twitter.com/efgTefOYkx – Edgar (@EscurcoNegre) February 10, 2020

“Spanish” and “Castilian” can be used as synonyms. There are, logically, differences in nuance, but they can be used interchangeably. Everything else is wanting to tangle, period. pic.twitter.com/tErdarA0mD – Calvo Con Barba 🔻 (@calvo_conbarba) February 10, 2020

Seriously … There are people angry that Castilian was spoken in Spanish instead of Spanish. When the Spanish constitution says that the main language of Spain is Spanish. pic.twitter.com/7934iKI4aM – Sofia ♪ (@MyDreamNeverDie) February 10, 2020

.