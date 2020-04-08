It has a 62 horsepower engine

The Lingbao Box 2020 is an electric city car made in China that has a 62 horsepower electric motor and has the capacity to travel up to 150 kilometers on a single charge.

Jemmell New Energy, a new startup based in Jiangsu, China, is responsible for creating the Lingbao Box 2020, a new electric urban vehicle destined for the local market that, by size, would compete here with the Renault Twingo Z.E., the Seat Mii Electric, the Skoda Citigoe iV or the Volkswagen e-Up! However, the Asian proposal is much more modest in every way than these.

LINGBAO BOX 2020: OUTDOOR

He Lingbao Box 2020 It is 3.46 meters long, 1.48 wide and 1.62 high. The wheelbase, meanwhile, is 2.46 meters.

The front is characterized by the presence of a rounded corner hexagonal grille with a chrome frame. Inside, the motif is diamond, while in the center the brand logo appears.

The optics have a rounded shape, and as an option they can be led. The daytime running lights already incorporate this technology, and are located in the lowest part of the front bumper.

The rear of the vehicle is equally simple, with optics that follow the pattern of the front ones.

LINGBAO BOX 2020: INTERIOR

The grid of the exterior design of the Lingbao Box 2020 It has its raison d’être in that attempts have been made to maximize the space available in the passenger compartment, which can accommodate up to four people.

The technological point of the interior is provided by the screen of the multimedia system, which presides over the central part of the dashboard and offers a considerable size for the type of car in question.

The three-spoke steering wheel has a certain sporty appearance, which in part collides with the rest of the car’s aesthetics.

LINGBAO BOX 2020: MECHANICAL

He Lingbao Box 2020 It is powered by an electric motor that acts on the front wheels. This one has a power of 62 horses and a maximum torque of 150 Newton meter.

The battery that powers the electric drive is 18 kilowatt hours of capacity –17.69 specifically–, and is responsible for announcing a range of 150 kilometers according to the old NEDC approval protocol.

LINGBAO BOX 2020: PRICE

At the moment the price of the Lignbao Box 2020, although it is known that it will go on sale in the Chinese market in the middle of the year. Its release to other markets is not planned.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/08/2020 The Lingbao Box 2020 is presented.

