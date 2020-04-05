The future of Jesse Lingard no longer seems to go through Manchester United.

At 27, Jesse Lingard is no longer the hopeful hope of English football that it could be. The attacking midfielder of Manchester United has not confirmed its potential, and has lost even more credit in recent months. So much so that the Red Devils would not consider extending the contract for the English international, running until June 2021.

However, the Mancunian would already have a way out, reveals The Athletic. Indeed, Mikel Arteta would be delighted to recover the interested party in the colors ofArsenal, all the more if the manager of the Gunners does not manage to retain the services of Dani Ceballos, loaned this season by real Madrid on the Emirates Stadium side.

Also read:

Discover Reste chez Toi, the new special containment site

Pogba traded for De Ligt?

Mbappé in Liverpool, why does it get stuck