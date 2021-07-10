Lineups of the match for the third place of the Copa América

The Peruvian National Team and the Colombian National Team will seek to close their participation in the Copa América Brasil 2021 in an acceptable manner, in the match for third place to be held at the Brasilia National Stadium.

The Peruvian team led by the Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca comes from falling by the slightest difference before the Brazil’s selection and he wants to repeat himself on the podium in consecutive editions of the continental tournament.

Read also: Santos Laguna: Guillermo Almada asks not to underestimate Orlando City

While the Colombian team of the strategist Reinaldo Rueda wants to close its participation in the Copa América Brazil 2021 with a third place in the face of the continuation of the Conmebol tie heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Team confirmed! ⚪️ This is the eleven of our @SeleccionPeru to face @FCFSeleccionCol for the third place. Let’s go guys! # UnidosPorNuestrosColores # ArribaPerú pic.twitter.com/2DV6R1VPap – Peruvian Selection (@SeleccionPeru) July 9, 2021

ALIGNMENTS

PERU

1 Pedro Gallese (P) 3 Aldo Corzo 4 Anderson Santamaría 22 Alexander Callens 16 Marcos López 13 Renato Tapia 19 Yoshimar Yotún 18 André Carrillo 8 Sergio Peña 10 Christian Cueva 9 Gianluca Lapadula

COLOMBIA

1 David Ospina (P) 2 Stefan Medina 13 Yerry Mina 3 Óscar Murillo 6 William Tesillo 11 Juan Cuadrado 5 Wilmar Barrios 8 Gustavo Cuéllar 14 Luis Fernando Díaz 10 Edwin Cardona 7 Duvan Zapata

HOLDERS! This is our starting 11 to face @SeleccionPeru for CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica #VamosColombia # VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/x6Bf5v7q8f – Colombia Selection (@FCFSeleccionCol) July 9, 2021

Read also: Club Tigres: Stefany Ferrer accepts his role in the Liga MX Femenil with the felines

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

America’s Cup 2020 Peru Colombia National Team