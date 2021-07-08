Lineups of the Liga MX friendly match

The preseason of the Liga MX clubs heading to the Opening Tournament 2021 continues and this Wednesday, July 7, the Chivas del Guadalajara will face the Tigres de la UANL in the HEB Park, in the city of Edinburg, Texas.

The Sacred Herd, directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetuch, will not be able to count on five players who were called up by the Mexican National Team, in addition to suffering the loss of José Juan Macías in recent days, since he was signed by Getafe.

In the preseason duels, Guadalajara achieved two victories, against Caimanes de Colima and Rayos del Necaxa, and a draw, against Mineros de Zacatecas.

For their part, Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera’s Tigres will not be able to count on André-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin, who were summoned by France for the Olympic Games, and will play their first friendly match against Chivas.

The lineups of the friendly game Chivas vs Tigres.

Chivas: A. Rodríguez, J. Sánchez, A. Briseño, L. Olivas, M. Ponce, J. Molina, E. Torres, I. Brizuela, C. Calderón, C. Huerta, A. Zaldivar.

Tigers: Nahuel Guzmán, Ávalos, Meza, Ayala, Venegas, Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Carioca, Luis Quiñones, Leo Fernández and Nico López.

