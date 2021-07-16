Lineups of the Liga MX friendly match

The Chivas del Guadalajara and the Tuzos del Pachuca close their preparation for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, facing a friendly duel in the United States, at the Toyota Park Stadium.

El Rebaño Sagrado, led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, has not been able to score in their previous duels on the US tour, after drawing scoreless against Tigres de la UANL and losing to Rayados del Monterrey.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Carlos Salcedo “justifies” his “aggressive” style of play against Guatemala

For their part, Paulo Pezzolano’s Tuzos come from drawing three goals against the Tijuana Xolos and falling in their match against the Cruz Azul Machine, in their preparation matches.

On Day 1 of Apertura 2021, Chivas will make their debut against Atlético de San Luis, while Pachuca will face the Esmeraldas from Club León.

Alignments of the friendly Chivas vs Pachuca

Chivas: A. Rodríguez, J. Sánchez, A. Briseño, L. Olivas, M. Ponce, S. Flores, A. Torres, I. Brizuela, C. Calderón, C. Cisneros, Á. Zaldivar.

Pachuca: TO BE CONFIRMED

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: