Lineups of the friendly match prior to Apertura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine will be measured against Tuzos del Pachuca in a match corresponding to the preseason of both teams prior to the start of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Tournament on the Chukchansi Park Stadium field in Fresno, California, a match that will be at 21 : 00 hours Central Mexico time.

Cruz Azul comes from equaling one goal with FC Juárez in their first preseason match after winning the Clausura 2021 of the MX League by beating Santos Laguna, so now they will seek their first victory in friendly matches against Pachuca.

Also read: Lis Vega teaches her fans more with ‘spicy’ translucent swimsuit

For its part, Pachuca comes from losing 2-1 against Atlante, in addition to defeating Pumas 4-2 and drawing 3-3 with Xolos Tijuana, so it will seek its second victory in the current preseason against La Maquina.

This will be the first of three games that the celestial players will play in the United States, as they will also face Austin Bold on Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m., in addition to the match for the Liga MX Champion of Champions trophy on July 18.

FRIENDLY ALIGNMENTS OF THE BLUE CROSS VS PACHUCA

Blue Cross: Corona (P), Domínguez, Peña, Montoya, Martínez, Rivero, Angulo, Baca, Escobar, Fernández, Giménez.

Pachuca:

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content