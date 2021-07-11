Lineups of the final of the Copa América 2021

This Saturday, July 10, the Brazilian National Team will face the Argentina National Team in the final of the Copa América 2021, at the Maracanã Stadium, in one more edition of the Classic of South America.

Lionel Messi arrives at this meeting with four finals lost with the Argentine National Team at a higher level, while Neymar, on the other hand, has won three of the four finals he has played with the Brazilian National Team.

La Canarinha, directed by Tite, arrives after qualifying as first place in Group B, to later eliminate the Chilean National Team in the quarterfinals and the Peruvian National Team in the Semifinals.

For its part, Lionel Scaloni’s Albiceleste also qualified as the first of its group, and later eliminated the Ecuadorian National Team in the quarterfinals, to later beat the Colombian National Team on penalties.

Lineups of Brazil vs Argentina in the final of the Copa América 2021

Argentina: E. Martinez – Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña – De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso – Messi, L. Martinez, Di Maria.

Brazil: Ederson – Danilo, Marquinhos, T. Silva, Lodi – Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta – Everton, Richarlison, Neymar.

