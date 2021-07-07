Lineups for the semifinal match of the Copa América Brazil 2021

The Selection of Argentina and the Selection of Colombia will define in 90 minutes and if necessary penalties, the rival of the Brazil’s selection in the final of the Copa América 2021 in the second match corresponding to the round of the semifinals.

The albiceleste team led by the Argentine coach Lionel scaloni will seek the third final in the last four editions of the Continental tournament, to seek to break the 28-year drought without achieving an international title.

While the Colombian cadre of the strategist Reinaldo Rueda wants to return to the national team to a final of the Copa América since the 2001 edition and the third in its history in the continental tournament.

ALIGNMENTS

ARGENTINA

23 D. Martínez (P) 26 N. Molina 6 G. Pezzella 19 N. Otamendi 3 N. Tagliafico 7 R. de Paul 18 G. Rodríguez 20 G. Lo Celso 10 L. Messi 22 L. Martínez 15 N. González

COLOMBIA

1 David Ospina (P) 16 Daniel Muñoz 13 Yerry Mina 23 Davinson Sánchez 6 William Tesillo 11 Juan Cuadrado 5 Wilmar Barrios 8 Gustavo Cuéllar 14 Luis Fernando Díaz 18 Rafael Santos Borré 7 Duvan Zapata

HEADLINE TRAINING! This is our starting 11 to face @Argentina for the CONMEBOL Semifinal @CopaAmerica #VamosColombia # VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/gxih6wYIwJ – Colombia Selection (@FCFSeleccionCol) July 6, 2021

Copa América 2020 Selection of Argentina Selection of Colombia