Were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazilian Championship would start this weekend. Vasco, who fired Abel Braga after the last match before the stoppage, made then assistant Ramon Menezes effective. But would the Cruz-Maltese team be ready for the main championship in the country? We analyzed.

One of the most frequent of the team, Marrony would probably be the starter in the return to the games (Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco)

Photo: Lance!

In the 14 games played so far, the squad was tested against rivals of the same rank, but also against teams from divisions below. In practice, what was seen against everyone is proven in numbers: there were four wins, five draws, five losses, eight goals scored and ten conceded in 2020.

The defense suffered little, therefore, but the offensive inefficiency that culminated in the change of command was translated, in the field, in different aspects: Germán Cano was one of the few safe havens of the team so far. The center forward scored five of the eight Vasco goals. Besides him, only the wheel Andrey and defender Werley.

There was an absence of attackers on the artillery list, and half did not even exist concretely in the team. Gabriel Pec was little used, for example. But Ramon Menezes has good news: Talles Magno already walks without crutches after a fractured left foot during Carnival. I still wouldn’t be back to the start of the Brasileirão. However, the 17-year-old returns to training with the ball soon.

In the midfield, the tendency is for Bruno César to be reinstated. There has been no confirmation yet, but managers and the technical committee have already adopted an optimistic tone regarding a positive outcome for the negotiation.

Under the command of José Luís Moreira, vice president also installed in the quarantine period, Vasco’s football should have reinforcements, even if punctual. There is no confirmation of negotiations, for now.

Thus, the team that Ramon Menezes would take to the field this weekend, against Palmeiras, away from home, would be close to: Fernando Miguel, Yago Pikachu, Werley (Ricardo Graça), Leandro Castan and Henrique; Raul (Bruno Gomes) and Andrey; Benítez, Guarín and Marrony; Pipe.



Vasco’s first five games in the Brasileirão are against:



– Palmeiras, away from home

– Sport, at home

– São Paulo, at home

– Ceará, away from home

– Grêmio, at home

See too:

See former players who became managers