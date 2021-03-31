Lineup of Spain against Kosovo in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier

Spain is bound to beat Kosovo this Wednesday in La Cartuja (8:45 p.m. / La1) In order not to complicate your qualifying group options for Qatar 2022. Therefore Luis Enrique will bet on his eleven in a duel that has gained in importance after failing to beat Greece in Granada and beat Georgia in the last minute. Therefore, after resting in the duel last Sunday, the Asturian coach will return to pull Sergio Ramos.

The legend of Real Madrid will captain a team in which Unai Simon He will be back at the door for the third consecutive game, consolidating himself as Luis Enrique’s goalkeeper for Europe. In defense, Porro will be on the right, Alba on the left and Eric García will share the center of the rear with Sergio Ramos.

With regard to the midfield, Rodri will act as the sole pivot with Llorente and Canales like ruffles. On the wings will be Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo who were the scorers against Georgia and at the top of the attack will be Alvaro Morata.

The possible eleven of Spain against Kosovo is: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Sergio Ramos, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Canales, Llorente; Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Morata.