Barcelona will visit Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in the match corresponding to matchday 30 of the Santander League in a match in which the azulgranas will face Sevilla, third-placed in the championship, and which they will try to win with the intention of continuing to establish themselves in the first place. Quique Setién will not be able to count on Umtiti, sanctioned, nor with Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto, who are injured.

In Barcelona’s goal there are no doubts. Ter Stegen He will be responsible for stopping the attempts of soccer players like Ocampos or De Jong. In front of the German goalkeeper, a line of four defenses that will be formed by Semedo on the right wing, Jordi Alba in the opposite lane and with Piqué and Lenglet as a central pair.

Advancing to the core, Sergio Busquets will be the helm of Barcelona. The Spanish international will be in charge of distributing the game of the culé table while destroying Sevilla’s attacks. Ahead of you, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal They will complete a midfield where Frenkie de Jong cannot be due to injury.

In the most advanced line, Leo Messi He will seek his 700th goal to help Barcelona take the three points against Sevilla in a difficult field. Antoine Griezmann will accompany you, just like you could Martin Braithwaite, who already made his first goal against Mallorca, although he could end up entering the eleven Luis Suárez after being a substitute in the first two clashes after the resumption of the Santander League.