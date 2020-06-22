Diego Simeone will have the same players from the last two games, since Felipe has not yet recovered from his injury. Everything indicates that the Brazilian’s return will be next Saturday against Alavés, but since he has not trained with the group these days, Cholo will not have the central defender for this Tuesday’s duel against Levante.

As he has been doing since the League returned will make changes in the eleven with respect to the one that played against Valladolid on the return to the Metropolitan Wanda. Everything indicates that the heavyweights will return to ownership. Koke and Saúl they rested against the pucelano team and this Tuesday will start from start.

Another novelty will be in defense with the return of Brazilian winger Renan Lodi, who left his place to the youth squad Manu Sánchez in the last meeting. On the axis of the rear Giménez could rest. The Uruguayan central defender is, together with Oblak, the only one who has played every minute since the competition resumed due to Felipe’s loss. Against Valladolid the one who was on the bench was Stefan Savic.

The Montenegrin will return to ownership in La Nucía and everything points to will form a central pair with Mario Hermoso, while Santiago Arias could occupy the right side to the detriment of Kieran Trippier. In midfield Llorente would play alongside Koke, Saúl and Thomas, although Cholo could choose to give Carrasco entrance or even reward the author of the goal against Valladolid, Vitolo, with the title. Upstairs Diego Costa would enter in place of Álvaro Morata to form a couple with Joao Félix, with whom he is associated with a thousand wonders.

Possible lineup of Atlético against Levante: Oblak; Arias, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi; Llorente, Koke, Thomas, Saúl; Joao Félix and Diego Costa.