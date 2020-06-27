Atlético de Madrid receives Alavés at the Metropolitano today, Saturday, June 27, in the clash corresponding to match day 32 of the Santander League. Cholo Simeone will have in mind the Santander League match next Tuesday in which his team will visit the Camp Nou to face Barcelona.

Jan Oblak He will be the goalkeeper responsible for stopping the attacks by Lucas Pérez and company. Ahead of the Slovenian goalkeeper there will be a line of four defenders where they could be Trippier on the right side and Renan Lodi in the opposite lane. With Savic warned, everything points to Giménez y Hermoso It would be the central pair.

In the core there are two other key footballers who, like Savic, they are warned. Marcos Llorente and Koke They are those two players, so they could rest to make sure they were at the Camp Nou, although it would not be ruled out that they played against Alavés to try to tie the three points. In case of not doing it, belt would be on the right side while the opposite side would be for Saul. In the center of the medulla, Thomas and Héctor Herrera.

Up front, lace four yellows accumulated by Morata They could make him substitute against Alavés. So, Diego Costa It would occupy the most advanced position in the Cholo Simeone lineup. The Spanish-Brazilian would be accompanied, predictably, by Joao Félix, although the ownership of Yannick Carrasco.