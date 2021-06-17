Linetty: “Spain is the strongest of the group”

Karol Linetty, footballer from Poland, declared this Wednesday at a press conference that the Spanish team, his next rival in the Eurocup, is the strongest in group E which Slovakia leads after beating their team 1-2 in their Eurocup debut.

“We have already closed the game against Slovakia. We have analyzed the goals that we have scored and we know what needs to be improved. Anyway, after the game we knew we had done it wrong, because They score us goals mainly from set pieces. We already prepared the game against Spain, they are the strongest team in the group, “he said.

Linetty acknowledged that Poland is working “mainly” on the defensive aspect. and said he is confident they can handle the “pressure” of having to get a good result after losing in their opening match.

Author of the only goal for Paulo Sousa’s team, he indicated that his success strengthens him and gives him confidence, but he said that he is not sure of going out in his coach’s starting eleven to face Spain. “Everyone is ready to take on this challenge,” he emphasized.

In addition, said he and his teammates are “very angry” after losing and explained that they were not very lucky. Despite everything, he acknowledged that Poland did not play the game they wanted.

“There is sporting rage, we cannot give up and we will fight to the end. After returning from Russia (the game against Slovakia was played in Saint Petersburg), the fans have received us wonderfully at a training session in Gdansk (Poland). They are always with us for better or for worse. “

For this reason, Linetty wanted to apologize on behalf of the entire team to his fans for not performing at the highest level against Slovakia and admitted that they did “very badly”. .