Linette and Pera go to the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021 at 2:30 PM CEST

The polish Magda linette, number 173 of the WTA and the American player Bernarda pear, number 138 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros by 6-0 and 6-2 in one hour and six minutes to the Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas already the russian Varvara Gracheva, numbers 477 and 492 of the WTA. After this result, we can continue to see the winning couple in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The defeated couple managed to break their rivals’ serve once, while the winners, meanwhile, did so 6 times. In addition, Linette and Pera had 64% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and got 64% of the service points, while their opponents achieved 61% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 39 % of service points.

During the round of 16, the winners will face off against the Czechs Lucie hradecka Y Laura siegemund.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.