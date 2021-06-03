Linette and Pera go on to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the 30th finals

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 09:45 CEST

The Polish player Magda Linette, number 173 of the WTA and the American Bernarda pear, number 138 of the WTA won by 6-3, 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-3 in two hours and sixteen minutes to the Chilean tennis player Alexa Guarachi Mathison already the american Desirae Krawczyk, numbers 15 and 17 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the couple got the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the winners managed it 5 times. In addition, Linette and Pera achieved 70% in the first service, 4 double faults and 60% of the service points were made, while their rivals had 77% first service and 2 double faults, managing to win 56% of the points to the serve.

The championship will continue with the confrontation of Linette and Pera against the winners of the match between Sabrina santamaria Y Kaitlyn christian against Belinda Bencic Y Sofia kenin.

The tournament French Open Women's Doubles. It is carried out on exterior clay and a total of 64 couples participate in it. It also takes place between June 2 and 13 in Paris.