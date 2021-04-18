Linense beat Sevilla At 3-1. in the Municipal de La Línea

04/18/2021 at 7:04 PM CEST

The Linense won 3-1 against Seville during the meeting held this Sunday in the Municipal of La Línea. The Linense He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Cordova away from home (1-2) and the other in front of Real Murcia in their stadium (1-0). Regarding the visiting team, the Seville At. had to settle for a zero draw against him Tamaraceite. After the result obtained, the local team remained leader of the Second Phase of Second B, while the Seville ranked second at the end of the match.

The first half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Seville At., which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Juanlu at minute 27. However, the Linense reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Coulibaly in the 40th minute. After a new play the score of the Linense team increased, which managed to come back through a goal from a free-kick. Din Alomerovic just before the final whistle, specifically at 47. After this, the first period ended with a score of 2-1.

In the second half the local team scored a goal, which distanced itself on the scoreboard through a direct free kick from Candle in the 67th minute. Finally, the game came to an end with a 3-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Linense gave entrance to Pito Camacho, Louis mayor, Sergio Y Nacho Huertas for Martin, Coulibaly, Din Alomerovic Y Jose masllorens, Meanwhile he Seville gave entrance to Cows, Simo Bouzaidi, Bramble Y Houses for Juanlu, Bernal, Ivan romero Y Carmona.

The referee showed three yellow cards, one for Ore, from the local team and two for Adri Peral Y Bernal, of the visiting team.

At the moment, the Linense he is left with 37 points and the Seville with 34 points.

On the next day the Linense will play against him Real Murcia at home and the Seville At. will play his match against him Cadiz B at home.

Data sheetLinense:Nacho Miras, Mikel, Carrasco, Din Alomerovic (Sergio, min.82), Arroyo, Chironi, Jose Masllorens (Nacho Huertas, min.82), Coulibaly (Luis Alcalde, min.82), Koroma, Mena and Martín (Pito Camacho , min.73)Seville At .:Pastor, Kibamba, Lluís Aspar, Juan María, Carmona (Casas, min.80), Ortiz, Adri Peral, Juanlu (Vacas, min.68), Luismi, Bernal (Simo Bouzaidi, min.68) and Iván Romero (Zarzana, min.80)Stadium:Municipal of La LíneaGoals:Juanlu (0-1, min. 27), Coulibaly (1-1, min. 40), Din Alomerovic (2-1, min. 47) and Candela (3-1, min. 67)