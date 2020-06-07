César Noval, lineman and surgeon, announced this Sunday his refusal to referee in the remainder of the season to preserve the health of his teammates, of the football establishment and that of their patients, as reported through a statement.

06/07/2020 at 17:07

CEST

.

The assistant, who has his own surgery clinic, has decided not to referee again in any of the eleven days that remain to finish LaLiga Santander, postponed by the coronavirus pandemic that forced the state of alarm to be decreed in the month of March.

“The reason for this decision is twofold: on the one hand, to preserve the health of my teammates and that of all the components of football that will resume their activity soon. And, on the other hand, preserve the health of my patients, to whom we owe and for whom we have a duty and obligation, “he said.

“It has been a very tough decision. Over the past few months, we have worked very hard to keep in shape despite the confinement, we have performed physical and medical tests during the last few weeks that we have passed successfully,” he added.

For Noval, the daily exposure you have in the operating room gives you a possibility of infection higher than the population average and he does not want to “put at risk” his colleagues in the soccer establishment and his patients for making the necessary trips in the daily practice of soccer.

“Thank, mainly to Carlos Velasco, the President of the Technical Committee of Referees, your constant support during these last months and especially during these last weeks, and allow me to make this decision for myself. He shares my decision and supports it and I am very grateful that he allowed me to reach the end of this period, “he concluded.