LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10 just added supports to quite a few terminals, among them, some of the most popular mid-range Xiaomi, Samsung also mid-range models and some high-end models, such as the OnePlus 7 or the already almost historic OnePlus 2, a model with a few years behind it.

This results in that The corresponding compilations can now be downloaded belonging to each model, after installing a custom recovery to carry out this process, as is customary in this world of custom ROMs.

LineageOS 17.1 adds support for 17 more devices

Android 10 can now be enjoyed thanks to LineageOS 17.1 on 17 new devices. Some may be wondering why it has taken so long to add support to several of the devices that we are going to talk about next, since they are some of the most popular on the market. The reason is that LineageOS suffered an attack on its servers at the beginning of the month of May, something that has caused delays in the distribution of the compilations.

From LineageOS they affirm that the builds, the signing keys and the source code have not been affected, so the ROMs have not been affected at the security level. That which, Let’s see which are the mobiles to which support has been added.

The list of compatible devices is broader than ever. Both current phones and some with a few years on their backs are welcome

The listing is extensive And we find from economic proposals such as the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) to a large number of models from the Xiaomi Redmi range, as well as authentic legends such as the 2014 Motorola Moto X or the OnePlus 2.

