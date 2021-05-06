Lineage Logistics enters the Spanish market with the acquisitions of Frigoríficos de Navarra and the Frioastur cold store

~ Lineage continues to expand its leading presence in Europe with the company’s first foray into Spain ~

Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) temperature-controlled industrial and logistics solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Frigoríficos de Navarra (” Frinavarra “), a leading refrigerated warehouse and storage facility operator based in Milagro, Spain, and a Frioastur cold storage facility located in Gijón, Spain. The financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Frinavarra is a cold storage operator based in Milagro (Navarra), Spain. Founded in 1987, its services include quick freezing, chilling and modified room temperature storage, among other critical offerings for food and beverage customers. With nearly 20 million cubic feet of capacity, Frinavarra’s highly automated freezing facilities have the potential to expand in the future, expanding Lineage’s leading global network of automated temperature-controlled facilities.

The acquisition of Frinavarra by Lineage also involved the purchase of assets in Frioastur, a cold store located in Gijón (Spain). The facility, originally built in 1963, has a one million cubic foot storage capacity and offers cold storage, handling, order picking, transportation and facility services.

“Lineage’s entry into the Spanish cold storage market with our acquisitions of Frinavarra and Asturias (Frioastur) marks another exciting milestone on our path to growth,” said Mike McClendon, President of International Operations and Executive Vice President of Optimization of the Lineage network. “These new facilities expand our global offering in an important market for our customers and provide Lineage with future opportunities to continue expanding throughout Europe and beyond.”

With its entry into the Spanish market, Lineage owns and operates in 16 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage is the world’s largest and most innovative temperature controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, its unbeatable real estate network and use of technology combine to promote food safety, increase distribution efficiency, leverage sustainability, reduce environmental impact and minimize waste in the supply chain. As a result, Lineage helps its clients, from Fortune 500 companies to small family businesses, increase their efficiency and protect the integrity of their temperature-controlled supply chain. Since 2008, Lineage has had a 60% annual increase in its cubic foot capacity and reached 2.1 billion cubic feet, making it the world’s largest temperature controlled industrial REIT. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations, Lineage was recognized as the No. 1 in the Data Science category of Fast Company’s annual list of the world’s most innovative companies in 2019, and also ranked No. 23 in the general evaluation of thousands of companies around the world. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

