Lineage Logistics Enters CNBC’s Disruptor 50 List 2021

Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative provider of industrial temperature-controlled REIT and logistics solutions, announced today that it is joining the CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list 2021.

The annual list includes leading private companies from a variety of industries that are growing rapidly and whose innovations are changing the world. Companies on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list are selected by editorial staff at CNBC and CNBC.com, using a unique combination of quantitative and qualitative information submitted by more than 1,500 nominated companies.

“At Lineage, we constantly challenge the status quo by bringing Silicon Valley-style technology to the multi-generational temperature controlled logistics industry,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “Lineage’s unique and focused approach to innovation not only brings value to our customers, but also moves the industry forward. We are incredibly proud that CNBC recognizes us as one of the few companies transforming their industries during this time. so critical, particularly in the supply chain. “

Since January 2020, Lineage has raised $ 4.3 billion from new and existing investors to fund its global network capacity and duplicate efforts in new and disruptive technologies to design the temperature-controlled warehouse of the future. In 2020 alone, Lineage opened or commenced construction on 16 new construction projects around the world, completed 38 acquisitions and entered eight new countries to add 130 stores to its global store network. In addition, Lineage holds 15 patents for technological innovations, including energy efficiency and automation algorithms that reduce both cost and waste.

Lineage was founded in 2008 and since then has remained rooted in its purpose to transform the food supply chain with the goal of eliminating waste and helping feed the world. As a result of this, Lineage has developed solutions for global macro and socio-economic problems, such as energy consumption, reduction of food waste, and decreased food insecurity.

Among the highlights of the latest Lineage innovations, we can mention the following:

The company achieved Visionary Partner status with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest national hunger-fighting organization, as a result of financial donations made through Lineage’s “Share A Meal” campaign, which donated more than 100 million plates of food to people in need as a result of COVID-19.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) recognized Lineage for three consecutive years (2019, 2020 and 2021) for its innovations in energy efficiency.

In recognition of Black History Month, Lineage hosted a virtual “around the fireplace” chat with Martin Luther King III to discuss their perspectives and experiences, and what it takes to bring people together for a common purpose.

In 2020, Lineage announced a $ 500,000 investment in its inclusion and diversity programs. This commitment began with a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization committed to fighting racial and economic injustice and protecting basic human rights.

For a complete list of companies on CNBC’s Disruptor list, visit cnbc.com/disruptors.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world’s largest temperature controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of more than 340 strategically located stores, totaling more than 2 billion cubic feet of capacity in 15 countries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region and South America. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistics solutions, its unbeatable real estate network, and the development and implementation of innovative technologies help improve distribution efficiency, promote sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and above all, help feed the world’s population as a Feeding America Visionary Partner. In recognition of the company’s leading sustainability initiatives and innovations, Lineage was recognized as the # 1 company in the Data Science category, and ranked # 23 overall, on the list of Fast Company of the most innovative companies in the world in 2019, in addition to being included in 2020 in Fortune’s list of companies that are changing the world. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

