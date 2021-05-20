Lineage Logistics Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with Pro Golfer Justin Thomas

Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative provider of industrial temperature-controlled REIT and logistics solutions, today announced an agreement of multi-year sponsorship with professional golfer Justin Thomas.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519006018/es/

Lineage Logistics today announced its multi-year sponsorship of professional golfer Justin Thomas. As part of Lineage’s sponsorship, Thomas will wear Lineage’s logo during official tournaments and associated public events, and Lineage will commit $ 100,000 to the Justin Thomas Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the Lineage sponsorship, Thomas will wear the Lineage logo at official tournaments and related public events. For its part, Lineage will provide $ 100,000 to the Justin Thomas Foundation and its associated charities through donations and support during events.

“I am pleased to welcome Justin to the Lineage family,” announced Kevin Marchetti, Lineage Executive Co-President and Co-Founder of Bay Grove, which founded and manages Lineage. “Like Lineage, Justin is young, energetic and at the peak of his career, and with him, we share a strong commitment to doing the impossible to give back to our communities. I am confident that the impact we can make together through our partnership it will be positive. “

“I am deeply grateful for Lineage’s support, and for believing in me at this exciting time in my professional career,” said Thomas. “When I understood Lineage’s purpose to help feed the world’s population and its strong ties to family businesses, I felt identified. In the coming years I hope that we can achieve great things with our partnership, both on and off the golf course. “.

Read more

Thomas, who currently ranks second in the Official World Golf Ranking, is one of the most successful and popular golfers on the PGA TOUR. At just 28 years old, he has won the PGA Championship, the FedExCup and the THE PLAYERS Championship. Along with legends Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Tiger Woods, Thomas is one of only four players in PGA TOUR history to record 14 wins before his 28th birthday.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world’s largest temperature controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. Its global network is comprised of more than 350 strategically located stores, totaling more than 2 billion cubic feet of capacity in 15 countries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region, and South America. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in comprehensive logistics solutions, its unbeatable real estate network, and the development and implementation of innovative technologies help improve distribution efficiency, promote sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and above all, help feed the world’s population as a Feeding America Visionary Partner. In recognition of the company’s leading sustainability initiatives and innovations, Lineage was recognized as the # 1 company in the Data Science category, and was ranked # 23 overall, on the list of Fast Company of the most innovative companies in the world in 2019, in addition to being included in 2020 in Fortune’s list of companies that are changing the world. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519006018/en/

Contacts

Lineage Logistics

Megan Hendricksen

949.247.5172

mhendricksen@lineagelogistics.com