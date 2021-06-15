Lineage Logistics Announces Acquisition of Claus Sørensen Group’s Cold Storage Division

~ Claus Sørensen Cold Storage is a leading cold storage company in Denmark ~

NOVI, Michigan, Jun 15, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions, today announced its intentions to acquire the cold storage division. from Claus Sørensen Group, a renowned cold storage operator from Denmark.

Claus Sørensen, founded in 1926, is headquartered in Esbjerg, Denmark and operates nine strategically located cold storage facilities based on major fishing ports and food production plants. The total capacity of Claus Sørensen’s warehouse network exceeds 800,000 cubic meters, with a freezing capacity of approximately 1,800 tonnes per day.

“At Lineage, we actively seek opportunities to strengthen our core warehouse network and deliver strategic value to our customers by connecting more points in their supply chains,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “The acquisition of Claus Sørensen will expand our reach in the Nordic region and bring a highly capable team into our European organization.”

“Lineage’s dedication to both innovation and service aligns perfectly with our long-standing commitment to being the partner of choice for our customers,” said Jesper Toft Mathiasen of Claus Sørensen. “We are excited to join a company that shares our same values ​​and join forces with the Lineage team in the region to innovate for our clients and help them develop their businesses.”

“Like many companies that have joined Lineage, Claus Sørensen is a family business with a long history and strong company culture,” said Mike McClendon, President of International Operations and Executive Vice President of Network Optimization for Lineage. “We are very excited to partner with Jesper and the Claus Sørensen cold storage team and I have full confidence in the combined ability of our teams to be successful on behalf of our customers.”

The acquisition follows Lineage’s recently announced agreement to acquire Kloosterboer Group and contributes to the strategic expansion of Lineage’s warehouse network across Europe. Lineage’s global presence currently reaches more than 2.1 billion cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity in 15 countries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region and South America.

Deloitte Corporate Finance is serving as financial advisor and Gorrissen Federspiel is serving as legal advisor to Claus Sørensen Group. Rabobank is serving as Lineage’s financial advisor and Bech Bruun is serving as its legal advisor.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the world’s leading providers of temperature controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions. It has a global network of more than 350 strategically located stores, totaling more than 2 billion cubic feet of capacity in 15 countries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region, and South America. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in comprehensive logistics solutions, its unbeatable real estate network, and the development and implementation of innovative technologies help improve distribution efficiency, promote sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and Above all, help feed the world’s population as a Feeding America Visionary Partner. In recognition of the company’s leading sustainability initiatives and innovations, Lineage was ranked No. 17 on CNBC’s 2021 Disruptor 50 list, No. 1 in the Data Science category, and ranked No. ranked # 23 overall on Fast Company’s list of the world’s most innovative companies in 2019, in addition to being included in 2020 on Fortune’s list of companies that are changing the world. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

About Claus Sørensen

Claus Sørensen was established in 1926 and operates cold storage and freezing establishments, strategically located depending on the manufacturing of food products and the main fishing ports throughout Denmark. Claus Sørensen, with a strong customer focus, aims to be the food industry’s partner of choice, providing state-of-the-art facilities, logistics expertise and the best IT systems in the industry. As a link in the food and beverage supply chain, Claus Sørensen works to optimize processes on behalf of the customer, achieve the highest energy efficiency and protect the environment. Claus Sørensen, headquartered in Esbjerg, is an established, foundation-owned company with 220 employees strongly motivated by our values: quality, efficiency, credibility, responsibility and development. (https://www.csgruppen.dk/)

