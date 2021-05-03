Línea Directa soars 23% in its debut on the stock market to 1.62 euros per share

Related news

Direct line debuts on the Spanish stock market with increases of 23%, up to 1,622 euros per title. In some crosses of this opening Thursday, it reached reach 1.76 euros, 33.6% above the 1.3175 euros at which its reference price had been set through an independent valuation commissioned by its hitherto parent, Bankinter.

The CEO of the new listed company, Miguel Ángel Merino, has indicated that “we were all convinced that the company was worth more than the 1,434 million that the experts set. “In the most cutting-edge crosses of this coming-out day, the company has reached a valuation of 1,916 million euros. However, the company’s first sword has made an exercise of prudence in pointing out that “it’s early to make evaluations”.

After almost a year and a half of preparation, Línea Directa celebrates its debut at the Madrid Stock Exchange Palace. As planned, the operation has been executed through a direct listing of their actions, which have been distributed mainly among Bankinter shareholders as an extraordinary dividend in kind against the share premium.

Miguel Ángel Merino and Carlos Rodríguez, CEO and CFO of Línea Directa, on the Madrid Stock Exchange.

Given that the market had not had access to the shares of the insurer other than through the purchase of Bankinter shares until this Thursday, the purchase orders were crowded into the broker counters from the first hour. In this sense, the financial entity holds 17.4% of the insurer, while the remaining 82.6% was already distributed among the entity’s investors.

However, first thing in the morning scenes of confusion occurredAs many investors, analysts and managers were waiting for the first transactions to not take place until 12:00 hours, when the company celebrated its traditional bell ringing, marked by health security measures and capacity restrictions. For reasons of technical adjustment, the truth was that their shares were available for contracting from the start of the session, something that some parts of the operation were not exactly aware of until yesterday afternoon, according to Invertia.

The expected ringing of the bell, in which the insurer has made a wide deployment of corporate identity -icon telephone and confetti cannons included-, has been led by David Jiménez-Blanco, president of the Madrid Stock Exchange, who has highlighted the fact that this has been the first debut of a 2021 in which a record of operations is predicted of this type for the Spanish stock market. The president of the ‘rookie’, Alfonso Botín-Sanz de Sautuola and Naveda, has also been present, although he has chosen to go almost unnoticed among the attendees, like the rest of the members of his board of directors.

In the act they have also been seen Javier Hernani, CEO of BME; Pilar González de Frutos, president of Unespa -the employer’s association of Spanish insurers-; Y Maria Dolores Dancausa, CEO of Bankinter. In front of her, her now counterpart on Línea Directa has shown her confidence that “This emancipation gives rise to a strong alliance”. Something that he had to do in a recorded speech because this Thursday he suffered from serious hoarseness problems.

Relevant shareholders

Within this block, two of Bankinter’s most significant shareholders stand out. From one side, Cartival, the patrimonial firm of the Botín family, opens even ahead of the bank with 19.15% of the insurer. Then, at a more than considerable distance, the businessman Fernando Masaveu has control of 4.3% of the shareholders. The financial director of the insurer, Carlos Rodríguez, has stressed that both “are partners of Línea Directa who have always been great sponsors of the company”, referring to its foreseeable continuity.

Once these relevant participations have been discounted, the prospectus of the operation established that 59.06% of its capital stock would be freely circulated (free float). This percentage corresponds to a total of 642.65 million shares. However, given the perceived appetite, the quota could have been reduced by the entry of new institutions with long-term positions.

Although the CEO of Línea Directa, Miguel Angel Merino, stars this Thursday the traditional noon ringing of the bell on the Madrid Stock Exchange, its shares could be bought and sold early this Thursday under the acronym LDA. A circumstance also derived from the fact that, for technical reasons of the index, the company take part during today’s session of the Ibex 35 exceptionally.

As a result of this solo debut, the insurer is outside the perimeter of Bankinter’s balance sheet. And with her, 20% of the income that the financial institution has accounted for up to now. A company that, although with a very differentiated business model based on direct and remote marketing, will be compared with its two rivals that already set a price on the floor. These are Mapfre Y Catalan West.

Key advisers

With the aim of carrying out pending tasks, a few days ago Línea Directa already appointed its own new board of directors, which has seven members, two less than it used to. The governing body of the company is presided over by Alfonso Botín-Sanz de Sautuola and Naveda, while Miguel Angel Merino holds the position of CEO of the insurer.

The operation that Bankinter had been preparing for almost a year and a half has reached its last step and has thus consummated the mandate received from its shareholders in the general meeting held on March 19 of last year, when the roadmap for its separation as an independent company and listing on the Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges, as well as on the Spanish Stock Market Interconnection System (SIBE) for inclusion in the Continuous Market was approved.

Dividend policy

The brochure also noted that Línea Directa reached the Plaza de la Lealtad, where the historic Madrid Stock Exchange is located, with a share capital of 43.537 million euros. An amount that is divided into the 1,088.42 million ordinary shares with which it has been launched, with a nominal value of € 0.04 each of them.

As for your dividend policy, its executives have hinted on several occasions that the objective is for Línea Directa to be able to distribute up to 70% of its net profit among its new shareholders. However, the brochure states that payments will be approved “as long as the Solvency II ratio remains above 180%”, which today would give free rein to “distribute all its ordinary net earnings to shareholders.”

Currently, according to Rodríguez, this ratio stands at 213%. In this way, the ‘rookie’ of the Spanish stock market is placed as an advantage in the matter among its rivals in the sector in the parquet, even on an international scale, according to the CFO. In this chapter, he has also pointed out that “the pay-out has always been above 90%” thanks to the fact that it is “one of the most efficient insurance companies in all of Europe”.

Línea Directa reaches the market with the aim of “continuing to grow organically year after year,” according to Merino. Something that, among other things, supposes consolidate its health business through its Vivaz brand and “to place ourselves in the medium term among the top ten non-life insurers”.