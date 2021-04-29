Madrid, Apr 29 (EFE) .- Bankinter’s insurer, Línea Directa, opens this Thursday on the stock market valued at 1,434 million euros, at a price of 1,318 euros per share, an operation that will become the first of the jumps to the parquet expected in 2021.

This morning the 898.87 million Línea Directa shares distributed among Bankinter shareholders will start trading, and will now own 82.6% of the insurer, while the bank will keep 17.4% of the capital.

Created in 1995, Línea Directa currently has 3.2 million customers and its turnover is around 900 million euros, being the fifth largest automobile insurer in Spain and one of the top 13 in the Non-Life branch; In addition, in 2017 it launched the Vivaz health insurance brand.

The company was one of Bankinter’s main sources of income in 2020, a year in which its net profit touched 135 million euros, 26% more; In the first three months of 2021, it was 29.6 million, 1.9% higher than that registered in the same period of the previous year.

