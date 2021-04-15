‘Line of fire’, the latest novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, will become a television series

Line of fire, the latest novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, will have a television adaptation of the hand from the production company Boomerang TV (The time between seams, Acacias 38).

As reported by ABC, before publishing the book in October 2020, the author I already had several offers on the table, and finally chose the producer of Inés del alma mía to adapt his story about the battle of the Ebro in a miniseries.

“It seemed to me the most serious proposal“, points out Arturo Pérez-Reverte, who has obligated by contract that the production allocate a certain amount of money to each episode. “It is a story of combatants, not rear, of human beings in combat, not of politicians or horrors or gutters. I hope the series maintains that spirit.”

“My hope is that the scriptwriter and the director understand that a human being at the front is a human being and what counts is pain. That is why there is not a single rear-guard scene in the book,” says the writer. “The Civil War novels are almost all written from one side or the other and I I want to, when the reader takes 50 pages, does not care if the character that appears belongs to the national or the republican side. I expect the same in the series. “

Boomerang TV already has experience with other literary adaptations such as La tempelanza and El tiempo entre costuras, by María Dueñas, or Inés del alma mía, by Isabel Allende. The screenwriter Antonio Onetti, in charge of the series of The Cathedral of the Sea, is working on the development of the miniseries, which is intended to have eight 45-minute episodes.

“I collaborate as much as I can. If they don’t ask me, I don’t say anything, I’m not a boring writer, but I always pay a courtesy visit on the set “, explains Arturo Pérez-Reverte, who usually reviews the casting of actors. However, in this very choral story, the writer has preferred trust the producer.

“I hope and trust that the series respects everything. If they give me a single political speech, they will disappoint me. Let’s see how they do it. I’m curious“, the author confesses to ABC.”If it goes well, it will be a feat, a technical and ideological challenge in today’s Spain “.