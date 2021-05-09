‘Line of Duty’, season 7: date, trailer. distribution…

Originally produced by the BBC, in Spain we can enjoy the full 6 seasons of ‘Line of Duty’ on Movistar, as well as the first four on Netflix. After reaching the end of the sixth season in better shape than ever (breaking several audience records in the United States), no one doubts that this police drama will continue, hopefully, sooner rather than later.

But, since the wait is long, and it is always better to do something than wait sitting, while we continue to think about that ending, we are going to review everything we know about season 7 of ‘Line of Duty’.

‘Line of Duty’, Season 7: Release Date

There is still no confirmation that the series will have a seventh season. However, we believe that it is most likely. Since the third installment, the BBC has premiered in March but it is also true that during the last seasons there has been a space of two years.

With all that in mind, we can venture that season 7 will arrive on our screens in early spring 2023. However, we must bear in mind that the pandemic has changed the filming scene quite a bit so we expect small delays.

‘Line of Duty’, Season 7: Plot

Jed Mercurio, the creator of the series, has stated on several occasions that he knows how he will close the story. Likewise, he affirmed that the end of the sixth season shows that “there is still a lot of ground to cover.” “I really want to continue ‘Line of Duty,’ he declared for Metro.

It remains for us to know how. In the final episode of May 2, we discovered who is hiding behind H. From many fan theories we saw, the truth is that few saw the revelation coming around Buckbells, although everything fits. There are still threads to continue the story that AC-12 has been researching all these years. With Police Chief Philip Osborne still in office, the battle for AC-12 is going to have to continue. Kate Flemming has made it clear that she would love to return to the job Hastings offered her, but the truth is with the retirement of her teacher and with Patricia Carmichael at the helm of the team, it looks difficult for the trio to meet again immediately.

The series could also address the systematic racism of society or continue to introduce queer characters into the plot, hopefully in a more fluid way.

‘Line of Duty’, Season 7: Cast

Although for now all is pure conjecture, we cannot imagine the series without the AC-12 trio, Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

With Kate injured and Hasting with various reasons for being fired, Steve’s situation is not safe either. You will have to get over your pain reliever problems first. However, we repeat, everything looks very bad but ‘Line of Duty’ would not be ‘Line of Duty’ without them forming a team.

Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) has been the new member of the team and we hope to see her return yes or yes. We also think Kelly MacDonald could reprise her guest starring role as Jo Davidson.

As for Ian Buckells, Nigel Boyle has joked about his continuity in the series: “Well, I don’t know, I mean, that would be a question for an officer of less a higher rank …”.

‘Line of Duty’, Season 7: Trailer

The existence of the new season is not yet confirmed, so we have enough left to have a trailer for it. We can settle, yes, with the advance of the end of the recently completed sixth season.

