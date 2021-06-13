Line 12: We have been very responsible, it is not our style to filter information: Sheinbaum

MEXICO CITY.- “It is not our style to filter information and it never will be. We are characterized by telling the truth directly without any intermediary, “replied the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum to the report published by The New York Times about the accident Metro line 12.

He assured that the Government of Mexico City has been very responsible in awaiting technical and professional opinions on the causes of the incident.

Through his Twitter account he denied that the information published by this medium, where he gives an account of possible reasons for this tragedy, have come from sources of the City Government.

I categorically clarify that we have never used journalistic leaks to inform or do our work ”.

Sheinbaum affirmed that the most important thing is to attend to the victims and fix the Golden Line as quickly as possible and that the sanctions correspond to other instances such as the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office.

For us, the most important thing is to provide comprehensive care to the victims, as we have been doing, and to know the causes in a professional manner in order to deal with the settlement of Line 12 as soon as possible.

