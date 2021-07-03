Line 12. CDMX Government announces delivery of one million pesos to deceased relatives

The government of the Mexico City through the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (CEAV) will deliver one million pesos to the relatives of each one of the 26 people who died as a result of the incident recorded in the Line 12 last May 3.

This amount is added to the 870 thousand pesos of the insurance of the Collective Transportation System; resources that have already been delivered to 23 families.

This is due to the issuance of the repair plans, we started the notification and during the week we will have to deliver this additional million pesos. In such a way that the sum of this million pesos plus the 870 thousand pesos that was already delivered through the insurance policy, plus the 50 thousand pesos that were delivered for nutritional measures, this implies that, at the end of the week, we will have of compensated with one million 920 thousand pesos to the 26 households that suffered the loss of a relative, ‘said Armando Ocampo, executive commissioner of Attention to Victims CDMX

By presenting a balance of the actions that have been carried out two months after it collapsed a section of the so-called Golden Line, the official indicated that in the case of 82 people who were injured, they were also compensated, according to a health ruling.

In terms of education, as of today we have generated 253 support scholarships for girls, boys, adolescents and young people, in such a way that, depending on the age, as well as the level of studies that ranges between 2,500 pesos to 6,400 pesos , closed numbers, on a monthly basis they will obtain this support grant until they complete their higher level studies, ‘said the official Armando Ocampo.

In relation to labor matters, Ocampo pointed out that to this day 145 people have been incorporated into employment; With regard to housing, 60 residential houses have been assigned through the Housing Institute of Mexico City and 114 actions to improve one’s own home and 19 cancellations of home loans have also been generated.

Finally, he indicated that 61 people receive rehabilitation in the National Institute of Rehabilitation, while five 5 people they remain hospitalized.

