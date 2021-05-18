Lindsey Beer directing a new installment of ‘Animal Graveyard’

As Deadline reports, screenwriter Lindsey Beer (‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’) will direct a future installment of the ‘Animal Graveyard’ franchise for Paramount Players. The film will mark Beer’s directing debut and be a new story based on Stephen King’s classic play, the 2019 version of which starred Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow and Jet Laurence.

In addition, Beer has authored the last draft of the script written by Jeff Buhler, who already wrote the 2019 film from a Matt Greenberg film story. The film was directed by Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch and had a worldwide gross of 113 million dollars (2.5 in Spain).

At the moment there are no details of the future plot, although in February it was said that there will be a new installment of ‘Animal Cemetery’ that will serve as an origin story for King’s novel. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian will produce the film, which will premiere exclusively on Paramount +.

The original film (which had a first version in 1989) tells the story of Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who shortly after moving with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to a remote part of the city. Maine, discover a mysterious cemetery hidden in the most impenetrable of the forest, a short distance from the new family home. When tragedy hits the family, Louis turns to his peculiar neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), causing a dangerous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil force with dire consequences.