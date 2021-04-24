Lindsay Lohan’s father arrested for committing addicts in exchange for commissions



Lindsay Lohan.

Photo: David McNew / Getty Images

Michael lohan, father of the actress Lindsay Lohan, He was arrested in Florida on April 23 for allegedly interning addicts in drug rehabilitation centers where he would receive kickbacks.

Miami authorities revealed to TMZ that a treatment center in the Delray Beach area called ‘Pride Recovery’ paid more than $ 27,000 in bribes to Lohan directly to a company with which he was associated, ‘Lola Recovery Ventures’ of Palm Beach Gardens.

Regarding Lohan’s arrest, state attorney Dave Aronberg delivered a statement to the same outlet mentioning that Lindsay’s dad’s actions led to vulnerable addicts being treated more like profit centers than patients.

“Mr. Lohan was investigated and is being accused of receiving kickbacks for referring patients for drug treatment. The intermediation of patients corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed rather than the needs of the patient, ”the document says.

Various reports have stated that Lohan, 60, is one of more than 100 people detained in the investigation from Palm Beach County on the rehab industry and also state that he had sexual relations with one of the patients.

Under Florida law, it is illegal for a healthcare provider to pay a referral fee, a crime for which they are known to is facing five charges, so it only remains to wait for the new news determined by the judges on the case.

Michael has a criminal record dating back to 1990, when he was incarcerated for contempt of court; and also in February of last year for allegedly physically abusing his then-wife, Kate Major.