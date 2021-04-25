Lindsay Lohan’s father arrested for collecting to enter rehab

Lohan, who faces six charges, is the 117th detainee as a result of an investigation by County Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office, and is charged with receiving bribes for referring patients to drug treatment.

Michael Lohan (© Getty Images 108083028)

“The intermediation of patients corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed rather than the needs of the patient,” Aronberg told Efe.

According to court documents, Lohan raised money by referring addicts to the Pride Recovery Center in Delray Beach between 2017 and 2018, one of whom was a woman with whom he had a “sexual relationship.”