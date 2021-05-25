Lindsay Lohan will return to the cinema with a romantic Christmas comedy – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Lindsay Lohan she has been away from acting in recent years and, although she has made some occasional appearances, she has hardly been seen in film or television. The actress will return to work with Netflix, as she will star in a Christmas romantic comedy for the platform.

According to Variety, Lohan will play a “Whimsical hotel heiress recently engaged” who suffers from amnesia after a ski accident and “finds himself in the care of a handsome cabin owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

The film will be directed by Janeen Damian from a script by the director herself with Jeff Bonnett, Michael Damian and Ron Oliver. At the moment the rest of the cast is unknown. Production begins in November 2021, so everything indicates that the film will be released on Christmas 2022.

Lohan rose to fame as a child thanks to Game of Twins. Later he consolidated his career with adolescent feature films such as Heavy Girls, Confessions of a typical teenager, Crazy Friday or Herbie. Fame at such a young age took its toll and, after years of scandals, he gradually moved away from the industry. He even left the United States and lived in Europe and Dubai.

Her last job was as a voice actress on an episode of Devil May Care. He also participated in The Masked Singer Australia in 2019.

Source: Excelsior